Ex-Liverpool star with managerial win rate of 59.3% wants to replace Marsch as Leeds boss – report

High expectations followed Steven Gerrard to the West Midlands after a successful stay in Glasgow, though, ultimately, it would prove a switch too challenging for the legendary ex-Liverpool star.

If one report from Football Insider is to be believed, however, it seems the former midfielder now has his eyes on Premier League redemption by replacing Jesse Marsch at Leeds.

This follows the Whites’ failed attempts to secure an appointment from their current shortlist, which could pave the way for the Scouser’s return to coaching.

Possessing a managerial win rate of 59.3% (according to footystats) – heavily weighted by his time as Rangers head coach – the Elland Road-based outfit would perhaps be hoping to see more of the manager that guided the Gers back to a league title win in the face of Celtic’s domination.

It does, however, represent another huge risk for Gerrard himself at a time when the Englishman could, perhaps, do with waiting until the summer to get a full pre-season with a new club.

Presuming that he has one eye still on an eventual return to Liverpool, whenever that may be, few would blame 42-year-old for opting to remain patient until another opportunity arose.

Equally, of course, the Champions League-winner isn’t one to shy away from a challenge, so we wouldn’t be entirely surprised to see him take up the reins in Yorkshire if the chance was presented to him.

