Liverpool have now decided to sell £100k-p/w defender this summer – report

It has become increasingly clear that a squad-wide overhaul will need to take place at Liverpool across the next handful of transfer windows with concerns no longer isolated within the midfield.

The poor form of a number of generally reliable performers in the squad could then lead to some difficult decisions being made by the club in the near future – one of which being the potential sale of Joel Matip.

Football Insider now reports that the Reds would be happy to accept an offer in the region of £15m for their Cameroonian centre-half this summer.

READ MORE: Emre Can explains why Klopp used to constantly ‘scream’ at him in LFC training

READ MORE: Reliable journalist backs Bellingham news Liverpool fans will love to hear

Even with the £100,000-per-week (according to Capology) player’s contract expiring next summer, that figure feels a little short of what many fans will have hoped to get for a player of the 31-year-old’s calibre, particularly after enjoying such a phenomenal campaign in 2021/22.

Still, with the backline in clear need of fresh ideas, and us likely to hold on to Joe Gomez after handing the Englishman a new long-term contract, Matip’s potential exit would make the most amount of sense.

It means potential further upheaval next term if we look to bed in another centre-half, though we’d hope that both Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk could avoid lengthy stays in the treatment room long enough to allow Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team to properly address the midfield after solutions are explored in the summer.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?