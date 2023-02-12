Alisson admits Liverpool are in a ‘difficult moment’ but calls for togetherness ahead of Merseyside derby

Alisson Becker has admitted that Liverpool are currently experiencing a ‘difficult moment’ but that he and his teammates are ‘working hard’ to put things right.

The Reds are yet to win a league game since the turn of the year and have won just two Premier League since the World Cup.

Their struggle for consistency currently means they find themselves sat tenth in the table and 12 points behind fourth placed Newcastle – albeit with two games in hand on Eddie Howe’s side.

“It’s a difficult moment – we recognise that,” the Brazilian admitted to Liverpoolfc.com (via the Liverpool Echo). “I think the first step you need to make for changing the situation is recognising your real situation. We are doing that. For this week, we have time, we are working hard. We know the importance of a derby and we know what is the importance and meaning for us to have a good performance, to show to our supporters that we still have the desire inside of us. We are going to do that and try to win the game.

“I think confidence is something that comes to you with good performances, good results – we are not having them at the moment. We are having moments where we are performing well during the games – just this doesn’t give you confidence. But we know that in football everything can change quickly for the bad, for the good. Now we understand and we believe that in the next match everything can change for us. We are going to focus on the performance to get that confidence back and try to win the game to get the three points, no matter what. And fight for our team-mates, for the supporters, for the team, for the people that support us, for our families and be strong together.”

Next up for the Jurgen Klopp’s men is the small matter of the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Everton head into the game fresh off the back of a huge victory over league leaders Arsenal last weekend and will therefore fancy their chances of causing an upset across Stanley Park.

Our No. 1 discussed Sean Dyche’s side and whether the ex-Burnley boss had made the Toffees an unpredictable opponent.

“They could be,” the former Roma man said. “But every game we have had in front of us, they have been really big challenges for us – I think because of our performances, not because of the opponent. I believe at this moment our biggest opponent [is] ourselves. And then, of course, we have Everton with really good quality. They are not in a good situation but they changed managers, they are excited, they beat the leaders in the league and this shows they have the quality there in their team. It’s a derby – they’re going to fight for the result but we’re going to fight as well.

“We have our supporters on our side and when we are together, we are stronger. We know how strong we are when we are together on the pitch and with the crowd supporting us. That’s what we need to do and that’s what we need to be on Monday.”

Our performance against Wolves last time out simply wasn’t good enough but let’s hope the lads can put in a much better showing tomorrow night to give us the huge boost that we seriously need with just under half of the campaign still to play.

