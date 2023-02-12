(Images) Fresh snaps inside Anfield show stunning progress of stadium expansion

Anfield is already one of the greatest stadiums in world football but the famous venue is soon going to look even better once the expansion of the Anfield Road End of the ground is completed.

The capacity will soon increase to over 60,000 with work set to be finished in time for the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign.

Snaps shared on Twitter by @CraigEvans_LFC shows the roof of the new stand towering over the existing one which gives fans an insight into how impressive it will look once completed.

3D images of how the ground will look once completed have already been released and we cannot wait to see it in person and hear the noise levels increase further inside L4.

Let’s hope that Champions League football is being played under the Anfield lights next season – we need a massive second half to the campaign to ensure that it is.

Check the images below via @CraigEvans_LFC on Twitter:

Live scenes 👀

The roof on the new Anfield Road Stand now towering over the existing stand. 🏗️ #LFC #ThisIsAnfield pic.twitter.com/rL0m5RYnTF — Craig Evans (@CraigEvans_LFC) February 9, 2023

