(Video) Pep Guardiola bizarrely claims that Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip was Manchester City’s fault

It appears that Pep Guardiola is trying to make everybody feel sorry for him and his Manchester City side at the moment after the club were charged for breaking Premier League financial fair play rules between 2009-2018.

The Spaniard was of course asked about the situation in his press conference ahead of City’s clash with Aston Villa at the Etihad today and it appears that the whole investigation is getting to the former Barcelona boss with him sarcastically claiming that his side should’ve been penalised for Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip during the 2013/14 campaign.

Although we understand that any manager is always going to defend their team and explain how they think they’re innocent, for the 52-year-old to discuss something so irrelevant really is baffling.

“The goal from Aguero, when Balotelli slipped? I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield. Was that our fault? I have respect for Steven Gerrard – but that moment belongs to us,” Guardiola said (as quoted by The Mirror).

READ MORE: Pundit makes surprising Merseyside derby claim and explains what Liverpool will have to do to earn all three points

The City manager loves playing mind games and stirring the pot all while attempting to look innocent and respectful.

We certainly believe it’s making him look a bit silly – especially when he’s firing an unwarranted dig at the former Liverpool captain.

Following the charges, the Sky Blues will now have to face an independent commission that could potentially call for the six titles they’ve won in the last decade to be stripped.

Check Guardiola speaking below via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?