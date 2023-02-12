‘Criticise me’ – Jurgen Klopp takes full responsibility as he concedes Liverpool are in a ‘crisis’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that his side are in a crisis at the moment and has claimed he is ‘responsible for all of this’.

The Reds are currently 12 points outside the Champions League places after an inconsistent start to the campaign that has already seen them fail to defend their FA and League Cup crowns.

The German tactician has somewhat suggested that his side’s efforts to complete a glorious quadruple last season are affecting the squad this time around but insists they’ll continue to ‘fight’ to put things right.

“Of course we are, we don’t hide from that,” the German told Sky Sports (via GOAL) when asked if his side are in a crisis. “You have to get out of it and that is what we are doing. You can criticise everything that’s right, but don’t go for the wrong people, that makes no sense. I am responsible for all of this, if you want to criticise, criticise me. That is how it is, and I have no problem with that.

“I don’t know 100% (how much last season affected the players physically and mentally) but we know it was influential but again from our point of view if you suffer from something, you can keep on suffering or you can fight out of it.”

READ MORE: (Video) Pep Guardiola bizarrely claims that Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip was Manchester City’s fault

Klopp has always defended his players and that is evident once again here, but too many of his stars our not performing well enough at the moment and our current league position reflects that.

Up next for Klopp’s men is the visit of Everton to Anfield.

There’s not many better games for us to get back to winning ways ahead of a huge second half of the campaign that also sees us take on Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League.

With Diogo Jota, Bobby Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Arthur Melo all returning to full training earlier this week and Luis Diaz set to return next month, our squad is looking a whole lot healthier.

Thiago Alcantara, however, is a doubt for tomorrow’s Merseyside derby with a hip injury.

Let’s hope for a big performance from the Redmen to ensure we pick up our first three points of the year.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?