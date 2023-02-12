Jurgen Klopp to receive heavy financial backing in the summer to lift Liverpool out of current ‘crisis’ – report

With Liverpool struggling to reach the levels of their previous campaign and facing the threat of missing out on finishing in the top four, Jurgen Klopp is set to be heavily backed financially in the summer so that he can rebuild his squad.

This report, that comes courtesy of The Times (via the Daily Mail), also claims that a new director of research is set to be appointed at the club with the current man in that position Dr Ian Graham leaving the club at the end of the season.

With sporting director Julian Ward also calling it a day at Anfield in the summer, it appears that Liverpool Football Club will look very different next season both on and off the pitch.

Jude Bellingham is believed to be the club’s priority transfer target with fresh faces urgently needed in midfield while FSG are still keen to in invite further investment into the club from interested parties.

The Reds have struggled for consistency this term with key players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Mo Salah all failing to perform at their best while Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have failed to show what they’re fully made of so far.

It’s still early days in their Liverpool careers, however, and it’s important that they’re afforded time before we can expect to see them firing on all cylinders.

It’s hard to name a member of Klopp’s squad that has performed at their best since the turn of the year and it’s therefore no surprise that we’re still searching for our first win of 2023.

The German tactician has admitted that his side are in a ‘crisis’ at the moment but has blamed the situation on himself and not his players.

Let’s hope that the former Borussia Dortmund boss is given funds to spend during the summer window to ensure we remain as competitive as possible on all fronts for the foreseeable future.

