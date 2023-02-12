Pundit makes surprising Merseyside derby claim and explains what Liverpool will have to do to earn all three points

Robbie Savage has claimed that Everton are ‘slight favourites’ heading into tomorrow night’s Merseyside derby clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Both sides have performed well below par so far this season and are both in need of three points to improve their current situations.

Despite earning all three points against league leaders Arsenal last weekend, the Toffees still find themselves in the relegation zone while Jurgen Klopp’s side are 12 point adrift of the top four.

“At the moment Liverpool are in such a state of transition that I would make bitter rivals Everton slight favourites to win the Merseyside derby on Monday night, even though it’s at Anfield,” Savage wrote for The Mirror (via the Liverpool Echo).

“If Sean Dyche can extract as much energy and intensity as they showed in their 1-0 win against Arsenal in the first game as Everton manager, Liverpool will have to run their socks off to put one over the neighbours across Stanley Park.”

READ MORE: Alisson admits Liverpool are in a ‘difficult moment’ but calls for togetherness ahead of Merseyside derby

The reverse fixture at Goodison Park back in September ended in a goalless draw and the same result this time around would do very little for both sides.

With Liverpool still yet to win a league game this year, it’s imperative that we earn all three points to give our season the kickstart it so badly needs.

It feels strange to say that after going so close to completing the quadruple last term but we currently look a shadow of that side at the moment.

Thiago Alcantara is a doubt for tomorrow’s game after sustaining a hamstring injury but there are suggestions that Diogo Jota could be included in the match day squad after returning to full team training earlier this week.

It would be nice to see the Portugal international back in action – we’ve certainly missed him at the top end of the pitch.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?