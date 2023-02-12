Liverpool learn severity of Thiago Alcantara’s hip injury with Spaniard now a doubt for Real Madrid clash

Liverpool are concerned that Thiago Alcantara’s current hip injury will keep him sidelined for around four weeks, that’s according to The Telegraph (via the Express).

The Spaniard is set to miss tomorrow’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton at Anfield and joins an already lengthy injury list for the Reds.

Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo and Bobby Firmino all returned to full team training earlier this week in a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp but Luis Diaz is expected to remain on the treatment table until next month and defenders Calvin Ramsay and Ibou Konate are also injured.

Our No. 6 is now likely to see him miss the first-leg of our Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid later this month in what is of course a huge blow.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich star would’ve been one of the first names on Klopp’s team sheet for the clash with the La Liga giants with the calmness he brings to the middle of the park.

The likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been performing well below par this season and Naby Keita continues to divide opinion amongst Liverpool supporters.

It’ll be interesting to see what midfield our German tactician opts for tomorrow with teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic impressing each time he’s been called upon recently.

