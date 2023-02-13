(Video) Cody Gakpo scores first Liverpool goal after world-class Trent delivery

Cody Gakpo completed a second counter-attack for Liverpool in the opening five minutes of action, benefitting from a slight deflection on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross into the box.

The Dutchman had yet to grab a first goal for his new club following a mid-season switch to Anfield and was visibly elated at breaking his duck against Sean Dyche’s Everton.

It was yet another hugely encouraging moment from the hosts as they demonstrated some greatly missed lethality in the final third.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: