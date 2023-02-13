Dyche provides four-man Everton fitness update ahead of the Merseyside derby at Anfield

In just his second game as Everton manager, Sean Dyche will be hoping to repeat the result that his side provided against Arsenal in his first but may have to do so without several members of his first-team squad.

As reported by BBC Sport: ‘Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is nursing a hamstring problem and is “touch and go at best”, according to manager Sean Dyche.

‘Dyche added that Michael Keane, who played a behind-closed-doors game in midweek, is working hard to get match fit.

‘Long-term absentees James Garner and Ben Godfrey have returned to training following respective back and knee injuries but are not yet available’.

The biggest boost for Liverpool is news that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a doubt for the Merseyside derby at the moment, although it’s certainly not confirmed either way if his club will risk the hamstring injury he has sustained.

As for the other three men mentioned in the report, it does seem unlikely any will feature and so we should expect to see Conor Coady officially cross the park by representing the Blues for the first time at Anfield.

The boyhood Red will surely have some strange feelings going into the game and it’s also likely he will receive some animosity from the Anfield faithful, as ‘one of our own’ turns his back on our club.

Both teams will have several injury concerns on the evening but it’s still safe to assume that it will be a tight affair, in what is a huge game for both.

