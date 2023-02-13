Fabrizio Romano reveals how LFC plan to spend their money beyond Jude Bellingham signing

Fabrizio Romano has advised Liverpool fans to keep a close eye on ‘the centre-backs situation’ amid reported interest in midfielders ahead of the summer window.

The Reds find themselves waiting on the fitness of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate after successive injuries sidelined the pair for the short-term.

“For sure Liverpool want to support Klopp in the summer with the new signings,” the Italian reporter exclusively told Caught Offside.

“Bellingham is the top priority but there’s a chance they can go for one more midfielder because of Keita, Milner and Chamberlain contract situation.”

“I’d keep an eye also on the centre-backs situation.”

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have proved unconvincing as a centre-half partnership in the backline, raising questions over the need for investment in the heart of the defence.

With a year left on the former’s terms once the campaign draws to a halt, it’s expected that serious offers will be considered in the summer.

We’re doubtful about the possibility of No.2 following suit given that Nat Phillips should finally earn his long-overdue exit from Anfield, though there’s a likelihood that not all the available budget will be splashed on the middle of the park.

Jude Bellingham will, of course, be the priority and it’s unclear just how far the Englishman will strain our resources should we prove victorious in the three-way battle for his signature.

One thing remains absolutely clear regardless: we can’t afford to not invest big in the next window in light of the squad-wide difficulties being experienced this term.

