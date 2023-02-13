(Video) Gakpo on why he can ‘help the team score goals’ and what Liverpool are finding ‘a little bit difficult’

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Cody Gakpo can soon shift into gear and really announce himself as our player, with it being clear that the forward has the confidence in his own ability.

Ahead of the Merseyside derby, the 23-year-old spoke about how he can help turn around our form: “I think at the moment it’s a little bit difficult for the whole team to get into the right positions to score the goals together. I can help the team there to score the goals.”

Let’s hope that the Dutchman can live up to his own billing and find the back of the net for the Reds soon, with the game against Everton providing a brilliant opportunity for him to become the hero.

Our No.18 may well hope to replicate the feats of his countryman and now club teammate Virgil van Dijk, by scoring the winner in his first derby against the Blues at Anfield.

