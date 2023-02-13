Gakpo revels Chelsea ‘interest’ but he ‘didn’t think about anything else’ as soon as Liverpool came in

Liverpool fans were all delighted to hear that we had beaten competition in order to complete the signing of Cody Gakpo in January and now the forward has revealed who showed interest in him, before his Anfield move was completed.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the Dutchman said: ‘When I heard about interest from Liverpool in the winter (before January transfer window), I didn’t think about anything else. There was also Chelsea maybe but I already had my mind made up.

‘This is a good place for me to improve and develop and eventually show who I can be.’

Our new No.18 hasn’t had the start that he or many of our supporters would have hoped for but playing in a team struggling with confidence is never the best way to start life in a new league and a new country.

There may be some at Chelsea that will scoff at the prospect of missing out on our newest signing, due to the perceived poor performances in his first appearances, but let’s hope that we have the last laugh and the former PSV man goes on to flourish on Merseyside.

There’s no better time for him to do this than against Everton and if the 23-year-old can repeat the feat of his countryman Virgil van Dijk by scoring in his first home game against the foes from across the park, that would be a great way to announce his arrival.

Time is on the side of our new man fortunately and so we can all afford to be patient, as he settles into life under Jurgen Klopp.

