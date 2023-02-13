‘Keep The Kop traditions alive’ – Fans call for ‘Flag Day’ for Merseyside derby

Liverpool are set to host Everton in the Premier League in a game that always brings with it a big atmosphere, however there are many now calling for it to be even bigger and to repeat an old tradition on the Kop.

Taking to their Twitter account, Spion Kop 1906 wrote: ‘Keep The Kop traditions alive’ and in a seperate post said: ‘Reminder we’re calling a Flag Day on Monday. It would be good to see flags and scarves all over the ground. Stalls outside will be selling flags, and anyone on The Kop who doesn’t have their own can wave one of ours.

‘Let’s get behind them and make the ground the best it can be’.

There have been several posts from the group that help organise the flags and banners that are displayed on the Kop and it’s clear that this is something being used to honour a tradition of the past, in order to help the players on the pitch.

We’ve had a tough run of results and performances and so this feels like a timely occasion to provide a huge performance from the supporters, as we all know it will be needed on the pitch against Everton if we want to secure all three points.

As fans, we have a role to play at Anfield and if you’re lucky enough to be attending the game against Sean Dyche’s team then there’s no reason not to bring your singing voice, your colours and a flag, banner or scarf to the game.

You can view the Tweets about Flag Day via @SpionKop1906 on Twitter:

