(Video) Jurgen Klopp makes ‘desperate’ claim ahead of Merseyside derby

Few signs are more alarming than Liverpool’s current top scorers chart for 2023, not to mention the lack of a league win this year with the last batch of three points coming against Leicester in December.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side can start turning things around in the Merseyside derby, admitting to Jamie Carragher ahead of the tie that he was desperate for a victory to lift the mood at Anfield.

With the gap to the top four sitting at 12 points (with the Reds possessing two games in hand on fourth-placed Newcastle), three points at L4 would represent a huge boost.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: