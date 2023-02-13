(Video) Klopp reveals what he did during his two days off ahead of the Merseyside derby

After another poor result against Wolves, Jurgen Klopp handed his Liverpool players two days off in the hope that it would provide everyone time to reset and prepare for the Merseyside derby mentally.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game with Everton, the 55-year-old revealed what he did with his time off: “You cannot forget it, it is just two days later it looks different, that’s how it is.

“I had a lot of things to do but I had the time for a long walk on the beach, which I did not do for a long time. It was good. It settles you.

“Then back in (training) and the emotional level drops and the moment the emotions drop you can start thinking clear again.”

It’s nice to hear that the German could take a step away from the understandably high amount of pressure on his shoulders and return to training refreshed too, with the players having time to recover.

Let’s hope this is a method that proves successful against Sean Dyche’s side and that we finally see an improvement in performance and results.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on his days off (from 1:34) via BeanymanSports on YouTube

