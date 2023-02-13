Liverpool ‘in direct contact’ with Chelsea midfielder as contract talks stall again – Jacque Talbot

Liverpool are reportedly ‘in direct contact’ with Mason Mount ahead of a potential move this summer, according to Jacque Talbot.

The Merseysiders are keen on expanding their midfield department in light of their clear struggles this term, with as many as three options set to depart once their contracts expire at the end of the season.

“Mason Mount has been in direct contact with the Reds,” the reporter wrote for Football Transfers.

“Chelsea have been unable to seal a fresh deal with the England international despite another round of talks taking place in January.

“He is a huge target but the Blues are still trying to seal his future at Stamford Bridge.”

At 24 years of age, the England international fits the profile of what the Reds’ recruitment team tend to consider in the market.

Critically, we’re in dire need of fresher legs just as much as fresh ideas in a midfield where our traditionally reliable operators have been unable to uphold the lofty standards of prior seasons.

It’s not clear what the future holds for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho (contracts expiring in 2025 and 2026 respectively), though we’ll be hoping to see at least one of the pair rediscover their best football before the season’s out.

Regardless, we simply can’t ignore the market at the next available opportunity whilst an injury-prone Thiago Alcantara, a departing Naby Keita and the extremely inexperienced Stefan Bajcetic continue to remain our first-choice midfield trio.

