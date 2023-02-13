(Video) Nunez repeatedly antagonising Everton’s Doucoure with score reminder goes viral

Darwin Nunez was unfortunate to leave the field of play without a goal to his name in the Merseyside derby.

That didn’t stop the former Benfica man from reminding Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure of the scoreline after his substitution, of course, in a hilarious piece of footage captured online.

The lack of an effort simply can’t be held against the Uruguayan star, however, after delivering a superb outing in the forward line that saw him create Mo Salah’s opener after a blistering counter-attack and be a generally threatening presence down the left flank.

The goals will no doubt start flowing once more at some stage but Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff have every reason to feel encouraged by a performance that fit perfectly into the Liverpool ethos.

