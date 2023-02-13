(Video) Chaos on the pitch as Robertson laughs in Pickford’s face after goalkeeper chest bumps LFC star

The emotions of the Merseyside derby evidently got too much for Jordan Pickford as the Everton goalkeeper’s barge on Andy Robertson sparked chaos close to the sidelines.

Stewards were seen arriving in numbers as the Liverpool bench, led by Virgil van Dijk made their thoughts heard.

The matter was resolved with a booking apiece for the original antagonists as an all-out brawl was avoided on the pitch ahead of the Merseysiders confirming an impressive 2-0 win.

