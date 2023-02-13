(Video) Salah scores first goal in months after outrageous Darwin Nunez run sparks counter-attack

Darwin Nunez has looked Liverpool’s deadliest danger man and played a pivotal role in the Reds’ opener against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Uruguayan international drove toward the Blues’ goal, after James Tarkowski struck the post at the other end, with purpose before finding Mo Salah inside the box who gratefully tucked away his chance past Jordan Pickford for a first goal since Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp’s reaction on the touchline no doubt epitomised the immediate feelings of the Anfield faithful after weeks of poor performances.

