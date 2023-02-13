Mo Salah says £40k-p/w star has been Liverpool’s best player since January

Liverpool produced their most convincing league display of the year, if not perhaps also the season, with a dominant 2-0 win secured against city neighbours Everton.

Stefan Bajcetic delivered yet another imperious performance in the midfield, deservedly earning some big praise from teammate Mo Salah after the final whistle.

“He’s a great player and person, he always tries to work hard,” the Egyptian told Sky Sports (via BBC Sport). “Since he started playing for us, he has been our best player maybe so hopefully he keeps that confidence and keeps going.

It says a great deal about the 18-year-old’s talents that he had been keeping out both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho prior to the Toffees’ visit to Anfield – even more so that the teenager was trusted to remain when the pair returned whilst Naby Keita was reduced to a seat on the bench.

Ideally, we’ve no doubt Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team would have preferred to see such a promising young star (reportedly on £40,000-a-week, according to Football Insider) gradually bedded into the first-XI to protect him from overdosing on the limelight and the pressures of propping up a dysfunctional midfield.

Ultimately, however, if a youngster looks and plays like they’re mature beyond their years, it would be considered a disservice to their development to pull them out of the firing line.

If Jordan Henderson can keep up his performance levels against Everton for the remainder of the season too, it should help take off a good chunk of the pressure on Bajcetic’s shoulders without compromising his confidence levels.

At this point in time, it seems we can’t really afford to drop the Spaniard, though it’s a situation that more than suits the player whilst the hurdles remain surmountable.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?