(Video) Van Dijk holds off several Everton stars by himself as Robertson has Blues fuming

Jordan Pickford came close to sparking a brawl on the sidelines as the visitors seemed to take exception to Andy Robertson kicking the ball into touch late in the Merseyside derby.

The Merseysiders had been comfortably leading prior to the clash, which culminated in Virgil van Dijk jumping to the aid of the fullback and holding off a few visibly frustrated Everton stars.

It’s great to see the No.4 showcasing his leadership skills even when he’s not on the pitch and we’ll be looking forward to seeing him barking orders from the backline again soon after a potentially pivotal win over our city rivals.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: