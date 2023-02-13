(Video) What Klopp did right after LFC win is a hugely telling sign

Times have been hard for Liverpool of late with Leicester City’s Wout Faes the club’s leading goalscorer in 2023 prior to the Reds’ latest outing in the English top-flight.

A Merseyside derby proved to be a potentially season-defining clash for Jurgen Klopp’s men, however, with the German proving the most elated of all after the final whistle as he was spotted delivering his trademark fist-pumps following the final whistle.

It’s a sign fans got used to witnessing last term as the Reds chased a historic quadruple and it can only mean good things going forward to see the German tactician enthusiastic once more after the 90 minutes.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: