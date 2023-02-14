(Video) Anfield looks majestic as ‘Flag Day’ is a roaring success in the Merseyside derby

Many could forgive Liverpool fans by feeling a little apprehensive and disenfranchised ahead of the Merseyside derby but our supporters responded in the only way we know how, by backing the team even more and making Anfield a cauldron.

After social media posts from flag and banner organisers Spion Kop 1906, the game against Everton was earmarked as ‘Flag Day’ and all of our fans were encouraged to get as many flags, scarves and banners on the Kop as possible.

It’s fair to say that this message was successfully passed on and ahead of kick-off against Sean Dyche’s team, the whole stadium looked majestic with flags waving and a sea of red and white proudly on show.

Now let’s hope we can replicate this against Real Madrid and keep the atmosphere as good as possible, whilst hoping our performances remain just as impressive too.

You can view the video of Anfield via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

The @SpionKop1906 asked and Anfield delivered 👏 Flag Day was a huge success and let's hope for the same against Real #LFC pic.twitter.com/8z8qOIN6sS — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 14, 2023

