(Video) Bajcetic on ‘crazy’ change in his life that has happened in one year

Stefan Bajcetic is currently the unlikely hero in the Liverpool team and he looks to be enjoying life with the Reds, almost as much as the supporters are enjoying watching him thrive on the pitch.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the midfielder responded to what his life is like now he’s broken into the first-team and said: “It’s crazy, to be fair! I always say a year ago I was playing U18s football and now I’m playing [at] Anfield. That’s just happened in one year and it’s so crazy. I’m enjoying it a lot here”.

Our No.43 looked so happy to talk about how far he’s come in just one year and let’s hope that he continues to improve and reach new goals, in what we all hope is a long and happy career at Anfield.

For now, it’s just about remaining consistent and keep impressing Jurgen Klopp every day so that he can continue to be rewarded with more time on the pitch.

You can watch Bajcetic’s comments via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

🗣️ "A year ago I was playing 18s football" Player of the Match Stefan Bajcetic is living his Liverpool dream! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/A39cibz5e1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2023

