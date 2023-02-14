Borussia Dortmund boss makes honest Jude Bellingham admission amid serious Liverpool interest

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic believes Jude Bellingham will soon become ‘one of the best players in the world’ and has explained why the future of the England national team’s midfield is in safe hands.

The teenager is believed to be Liverpool’s main transfer target come the summer with Jurgen Klopp a huge admirer of the central midfielder.

His performances for both club and country this season also means that Manchester City and Real Madrid remain huge admirers of the 19-year-old.

“He’s outstanding. On and off the pitch,” Terzic told The Telegraph (via Rousing The Kop).

“He’s very hungry, he wants to learn, he wants to adapt…he will be one of the best players in the world for the next decade.

“I have been lucky enough also to work with Declan Rice at the same age. With both of them – Declan and Jude – the England national team don’t have to worry for the next 10 years in the central midfield position.”

With Bellingham performing beyond his years for the Bundesliga outfit, Terzic made the decision to promote the former Birmingham City star to the role of third captain behind Mats Hummels and Marco Reus.

“It was very simple,” the German added.

“It was not a gift; it was something that he deserved. He didn’t get it when he signed his contract at Dortmund. He got it because of the way he performed.

“I don’t care about price tags, about the nationality, age. I care about the values and if you see Jude he represents all the values that are important for us as a club and for our fans.

“He’s not only 19; he is one of our leaders and he became a leader in the last two and a half years.”

Although our midfield trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic looked extremely comfortable during our 2-0 defeat of Everton yesterday, a lot has been made of that area of the pitch all season.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract in the summer and reinforcements in the middle of the park are therefore imperative.

Bellingham will easily cost over £100m but when you consider the talent that he has and the fact that he’s still a teenager with more than a decade of promising years ahead of him, it’s a move that we certainly believe makes sense financially.

