(Video) Everton fan makes vile gesture mocking Hillsborough disaster during Merseyside derby

With the truth exposed about the horrific handling of the Hillsborough disaster by police forces, and the press, one might have hoped for total unity on the matter between Liverpool and Everton fans.

Sadly, it seems that stadium disasters are still considered viable material for ‘match banter’ with one Blues supporter spotted making disgusting gestures in reference to the event that unfolded in 1989.

It’s worth emphasising that the vast majority of the Toffees fanbase has shown nothing but full support in our search for justice and truth, though it makes it no less disappointing to see individuals continue to show a complete lack of empathy for the families, friends and loved ones of the victims directly affected.

A lifetime ban for the individuals identified and a mandatory course educating them on the stadium disaster and the harm caused would be far from unfair in our eyes.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of footage shared by @truered786: