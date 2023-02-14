(Video) The fist pumps return as Klopp salutes the Kop after important derby win

Liverpool fans have waited a while for Jurgen Klopp to be able to celebrate a victory with us and as he went to salute the Kop after our victory over Everton, the supporters demanded a rendition of his famous celebration.

It looked like it took a little convincing for the boss to join in but he eventually brought out three fists of joy to the jubilant fans in front of him.

READ MORE: (Video) Anfield looks majestic as ‘Flag Day’ is a roaring success in the Merseyside derby

We’re certainly not in the position we wanted to be in but everyone within the club really wanted a victory over our neighbours and everyone played their part in the win.

By sticking together when times are getting a little bit tougher, it means that the rewards will feel all the greater – when the Reds are back to where we all know that we belong.

You can watch Klopp’s celebrations via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

The Reds are BACK ❤️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/GmSObypiT4 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 13, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?