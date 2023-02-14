(Video) Pep Guardiola admits shame at ‘unnecessary’ Gerrard stab

Pep Guardiola attracted controversy after bringing up Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip from the 2013/14 campaign in response to allegations over Manchester City’s financial breaches in a prior press conference.

The Spaniard was quick to make up for his error, however, sending a heartfelt apology to the former Liverpool skipper and his family after admitting shame at his ‘unnecessary’ comments.

We can completely appreciate how emotions can get out of hand, of course, and we’re sure the matter has since been resolved privately as the Spaniard discussed.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: