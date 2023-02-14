Liverpool’s defeat of Everton ‘doesn’t make up for the last few weeks’, says Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has claimed that the Reds’ 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat of Everton yesterday ‘doesn’t make up’ for their lacklustre performances so far this year but that the victory is a ‘step in the right direction’.

A Mo Salah strike and a first Liverpool goal for Cody Gakpo earned Jurgen Klopp’s side their first three points of the year in what was a performance that Reds fans had been waiting for for some time.

Henderson and co now turn their attention to Saturday’s difficult trip to Newcastle – a game which could go a long way in determining whether the Anfield outfit finish the campaign in the top four.

“Only we can make that happen. We get a good feeling from this win, definitely, but the next game is a big test at Newcastle,” the England international told LFC TV (via The Independent).

“They are flying this season and are unbeaten in a long time. It’s a really tough place to go and play but if we can perform like we did against Everton and more, then you never know what can happen.

“We need to be ready like we were against Everton and if we do that on Saturday then we have a chance.”

The former Sunderland man was impressed by how his teammates performed last night in what was only Liverpool’s second win from their last eight games.

Despite the absence of Thiago Alcantara due to a hip injury, teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic ran the show in the middle of the park and received a standing ovation after being substituted late on.

The Reds No. 14 believes the performance was ‘more like’ Klopp’s side after a dismal run of results recently.

“I thought the overall performance was top from start to finish. Everyone was at it, we knew it was a big game for us,” he added.

“We delivered. It doesn’t make up for the last few weeks in terms of our performances but it’s certainly a step in the right direction. It was more like us.

“It was a big week for us internally. Training has been very good and we took that into the game, and that’s the most pleasing thing.”

Henderson was back to his best yesterday as he brought serious energy and intensity to the side and set the tone with his quality work rate – it was his first start for a month and the rest seems to have done him the world of good.

It was also brilliant to see Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino return to action yesterday while Virgil van Dijk was also fit enough for a spot on the bench.

Following our trip to the north east at the weekend, we then welcome Real Madrid to L4 a week today for the first leg of our Champions League last-16 tie.

