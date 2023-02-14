(Video) Jurgen Klopp made thoughts on LFC youngster extremely clear with post-match reaction

It’s becoming increasingly clear to all at Liverpool that the club’s recruitment team have unearthed another gem on the market in Stefan Bajcetic.

Judging by the manager’s post-match reaction after a 2-0 win over Everton – it’s very clear he feels the same way.

With it being reported by GOAL’s Neil Jones that the Spaniard was snapped up for an unbelievably paltry compensation fee of £225,000, it seems an even more remarkable effort.

In a season when the direction of the midfield looked unclear ahead of a summer move for Jude Bellingham, the teenager has given Jurgen Klopp something to build around.

Jurgen Cant Stop smiling while talking about Stefan

