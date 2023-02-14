(Video) Klopp’s four-word description of Jordan Henderson’s Merseyside derby performance

Many Liverpool fans have publicly demanded more midfielders to arrive at the club and seemingly written off the likes of Jordan Henderson for being too old but our captain was on fine form in the Merseyside derby.

Speaking about the skipper after the match, Jurgen Klopp simply defined him as a “one man pressing machine”.

READ MORE: (Video) “I am in love with our crowd” – Klopp praises Liverpool fans after a special Merseyside derby

That is the perfect way to describe how he performed against Everton and the high octave performances we’re used to seeing from the Sunderland-born midfielder.

Perhaps the issues aren’t as bad as many thought and now we have a spring back in our steps, the good times may not be too far on the horizon.

You can view Klopp’s comments on Henderson via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"Hendo was a one-man pressing machine" 🦾🔥 Klopp says today's Merseyside derby win was a huge relief for him and Liverpool 😰 pic.twitter.com/o9DvAuEipo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?