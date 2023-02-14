Agent admits Liverpool ‘quite like’ 24-year-old midfielder who is ‘perfect for Jurgen Klopp’

Liverpool will be in need of a midfield refresh this summer, regardless of whether or not Jordan Henderson and Fabinho rediscover their best form on a consistent basis for the remainder of the campaign.

One man the Reds could look to pursue, whom Haydn Dodge knows they ‘quite like’, is Chelsea’s Mason Mount, with the midfielder set to only have a year remaining on his contract come the summer.

“He’s been at Chelsea since he was a young lad but he’ll be looking at the Blues’ project and wondering if he’s going to be a guaranteed starter,” the agent exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“His camp will be aware that he’s an England International too, and therefore be trying to maximise his next contract, so it’ll be interesting to see what the outcome is.

“I know Liverpool quite like him and I personally believe he’d be perfect for Jurgen Klopp and his system. You’d also assume Mount would be a cheaper alternative option to Jude Bellingham, so they may well be keeping very close tabs on his situation to see how it develops.”

At 24 years of age and being a relatively prominent England international, he has all the makings of being a potential bargain addition to the squad.

We know Jude Bellingham is the absolute priority and that we’re unlikely to consider Mount, with all due respect to him, as a like-for-like alternative should one of Real Madrid or Manchester City beat us to his signature.

That being said, the Englishman does offer us an opportunity to protect our homegrown quota whilst also adding quality and fresh legs to a beleaguered midfield department.

At least two additions are needed to overhaul the middle of the park but it’s certainly worth seeing if the Chelsea star could be prised away relatively cheaply as a third signing beyond our top two targets.

