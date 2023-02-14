Liverpool midfielder could now be out injured for a long time after Klopp confirms fresh problem

Liverpool’s midfield looked perhaps the strongest it has all season as a rested Jordan Henderson made a big impact on the pitch alongside young starlet Stefan Bajcetic.

It’s a positive sign for Jurgen Klopp who’ll now have to rely on slightly more limited options still after Thiago Alcantara incurred what may appear to be a long-term injury issue.

“Obviously the Thiago situation is not cool for us, he’ll be out for a while with a hip problem,” the German told Sky Sports (via Football Daily).

It remains unclear exactly how long the Spanish international will be sidelined for, though the hope for the German tactician will be to inspire a similar boost in performance for Fabinho to further soften the blow.

It’s yet another piece of evidence as to why we’re in desperate need of durability just as much as genuine quality and fresh legs in the middle of the park.

Jude Bellingham will certainly go some way to solving that issue, though if we’re to avoid a repeat of our ongoing concerns around the fitness of our skipper, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Thiago, it’s clear that at least two midfielders will need to be brought in to bolster the manager’s options.

With Klopp clearly moulding Bajcetic into the kind of midfielder capable of playing the 8 as well as the 6, the future of Liverpool’s midfield three could be very exciting if recruitment is nailed in the summer.

