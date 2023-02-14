(Video) No Premier League duo can keep up with unique stat Nunez & Salah dominating

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez showcased great understanding on the night of the Merseyside derby as the pair combined to open the scoring against Sean Dyche’s Everton.

Interestingly, the pair seem to have quite a productive relationship on the pitch, producing chances more quickly than any other duo in the English top-flight – including Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

The Uruguayan’s last four assists have come for the No.11, though we’d hope to see our summer signing get a few more goals himself to boost his confidence in front of goal for the remainder of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):