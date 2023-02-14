‘We are ready’ – Real Madrid star sends defiant message ahead of ‘very difficult’ Champions League trip to Anfield

Rodrygo has admitted that he and his Real Madrid teammates know that they’re in for a ‘difficult’ game against Liverpool at Anfield next week.

The La Liga giants travel to Merseyside for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in a repeat of last season’s final which the Spaniards won 1-0 in Paris with the occasion marred by the shocking treatment of supporters outside the Stade De France.

Real last visited L4 in the quarter-final of the 2020/21 edition of Europe’s premier competition and although they were held to a goalless draw, they progressed through to the next round after winning the first-leg in the Spanish capital 3-1.

“The game there is going to be very difficult, we already know this,” Rodrygo told Goal (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“Playing against Liverpool is always difficult whether with or without fans, but at Anfield even more. We are ready.”

The Brazil international was involved in both of Real’s last two victories over us and will fancy his chances of making it a hat-trick next week.

The 22-year-old has also spoken about his preferred position and how he likes to operate in the No. 10 position.

“In the 4-2-3-1, behind Karim, it’s the position I like the most and everyone knows this. I always talk to the coach,” he said.

“Of course, I can play in all positions, but that’s where I feel most comfortable when it comes to playing. I played a very good game against Elche there.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s side currently find themselves second in La Liga and 11 points behind fierce rivals Barcelona.

They were recently crowned Club World Cup champions after beating Saudi outfit Al Hilal in the final and the Rodrygo is now confident that he and his teammates can challenge for the title during the second half of the campaign.

“It’s always possible, we have to believe until the end,” said the 22-year-old. “I think that, in my first season, we were also far behind Atletico and then we came back.

“It’s very difficult but we are going to try to go back and win all the remaining games. Let’s see what happens.”

Los Blancos have won the Champions League a record 14-times and therefore always fancy their chances in the competition.

We owe them one from last year and with the likes of Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Bobby Firmino returning to fitness in time for the clash next week, let’s hope we can put in a huge performance to ensure that we’re in a strong position heading into the return leg in Spain next month.

