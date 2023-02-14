(Video) Stefan Bajcetic awarded rapturous applause from Anfield crowd after phenomenal derby performance

Several months ago, few people would have expected they would be happy to see Stefan Bajcetic’s name on a Liverpool team sheet for the Merseyside derby but the young midfielder has won the hearts of many fans.

Not only was seeing him start the match not a surprise but him being one of the star players is also becoming the norm and when our supporters had the chance to show their appreciation to the 18-year-old, they certainly did.

The Spaniard was removed in the final stages of the match and replaced by Naby Keita but when our No.43 was walking off the pitch, the whole stadium stood to applaud his performance.

It certainly looks like the future is bright in a very confident and competent young man.

You can watch the Bajcetic reception via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

Anfield rose to its feet to show their appreciation for Stefan Bajcetic last night. What a performance from the young midfielder and what a player we have on our hands 👏 #LFC pic.twitter.com/7SoEHERU78 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 14, 2023

