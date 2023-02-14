Steven Gerrard sends wordless message to Liverpool star who stunned Salah

Stefan Bajcetic has quite quickly established himself as the undisputed highlight of Liverpool’s season.

With the midfield in crisis, the young Spaniard stepped up to the plate and has been the Reds’ most reliable performer since the return of domestic action – such to the extent that Mo Salah labelled him the club’s best player since after the World Cup break.

The teenager’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed by Anfield legends of yore either, with ex-skipper Steven Gerrard applauding the starlet’s efforts on Instagram.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official Instagram account (via Reddit):