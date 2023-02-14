(Image) Luis Suarez sent Liverpool three-word message last night during Merseyside derby

Luis Suarez enjoyed an illustrious, if not quite silverware-laden, few years at Anfield before his switch to Barcelona.

It’s a time the Uruguayan evidently still holds close to his heart after being spotted sharing a message ahead of the Merseyside derby on his personal Instagram account.

The striker wished his old side well just after kick-off with the Reds going on to secure a potentially season-defining 2-0 win over Everton courtesy of goals from Mo Salah and new boy Cody Gakpo.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Luis Suarez’s Instagram account (via Reddit):