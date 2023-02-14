(Photo) Trent and Will Ferrell grab quick snap inside Liverpool dressing room after 2-0 Everton win

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a pivotal part in Liverpool’s potentially transformative 2-0 win over city rivals Everton, supplying the ball that sealed the victory for the hosts and a first goal for Cody Gakpo.

It was one to remember too for one rather famous invited guest in Will Ferrell who was spotted inside the Reds’ changing room after full-time to grab a quick picture with the No.66.

As good luck charms go, the Step Brothers star couldn’t have been more effective and he’ll be welcome back at L4 any time.

You can catch the snap below, courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Twitter account: