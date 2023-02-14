(Video) What Darwin Nunez did during Merseyside derby scrap will have LFC fans in fits

Darwin Nunez showed himself to be susceptible to the antics of wind-up merchants on the other end of the pitch early in his Liverpool career, though the balance seems to have shifted since the World Cup.

The Uruguayan was seen sprinting from the Reds bench to get involved in the pantomime scrap on the sidelines as Everton players reacted poorly to Andy Robertson’s time-wasting antics in the latter stages of the second-half.

Footage caught last night also showed the former Benfica man hilariously antagonising Abdoulaye Doucoure before Jurgen Klopp’s men went on to secure a 2-0 victory.

