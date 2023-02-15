(Video) Alisson delighted to see his teammate back in the Liverpool squad as they share heartfelt moment

Liverpool supporters would have been delighted to see Liverpool back to winning ways but also with the fact that three of our injured stars were back in the matchday squad, with Alisson Becker clearly overjoyed to have them back too.

Jurgen Klopp was able to include Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk once again and as our Brazilian stopper walked off the pitch following the win over Everton – he couldn’t help but interact with our No.9.

READ MORE: (Video) Stefan Bajcetic’s Merseyside derby highlights show how impressive he was against Everton

The forward was lifted off his feet as our ‘keeper showed him how much he’d missed his compatriot sharing the Anfield turf with him.

Moments like this show the togetherness in the dressing room and let’s hope we see plenty more of it in the coming weeks.

You can watch the hug between Alisson and Firmino (from 13:31) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?