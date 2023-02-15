(Video) LFC fans will love what Bellingham did in 20th minute of Chelsea clash

Liverpool have prided themselves on having a number of strong leaders in their squad throughout the Jurgen Klopp era from Jordan Henderson to Virgil van Dijk.

Whilst no one is under any illusions over why the Reds are so keen on the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham this summer, it’s encouraging to see the youngster demonstrating his leadership skills on the pitch by geeing up the home crowd in the first-half of their Champions League encounter with Chelsea.

Hopefully we’ll be seeing more of this from the teenager at Anfield if we manage to convince the player to switch to Merseyside.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of SPOTV NOW: