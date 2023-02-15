FSG’s plans for Liverpool takeover made clear as Qatar investment reality surfaces

Liverpool’s owners, FSG, appear to have collectively shifted towards looking for a minority investor who ‘could potentially accrete their interest into a full shareholding over time’.

This follows Alex Miller’s update confirming that QIA and the Reds have gone their separate ways with the Qatar-based entity now assisting in the potential takeover of Manchester United.

“The ECHO has been informed by sources close to the FSG sale process in the US that the Reds owners would like to bring on board a partner that could potentially accrete their interest into a full shareholding over time,” Dave Powell and Paul Gorst reported for the Liverpool Echo.

Fenway Sports Group were thought to be open to the prospect of a full sale, though appear to have opted for an alternative route, perhaps in light of the lack of firm offers.

It’s worth bearing in mind the current financial climate, which will no doubt be providing an obstacle in some part, whilst it remains critical that any prospective investor is compatible with the values of the club and city.

That leaves us in a difficult position whilst Jurgen Klopp’s link to FSG in Mike Gordon continues to remain indisposed by the pursuit of investment opportunities.

Of course, we won’t be privy to all that happens behind the scenes, and it’s entirely possible that the manager has been given assurances over the short-term plans should the ownership saga not be resolved prior to the summer window.

We’re not necessarily opposed to the American group’s continued stewardship provided that the most suitable next owner or investor is identified, and, critically, that our recruitment team is appropriately backed in the summer.

