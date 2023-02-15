(Video) How Gakpo disobeyed Klopp’s rules ahead of the Merseyside derby

Cody Gakpo has only just arrived at Liverpool and may not be fully up to speed with the rules and traditions of the club, certainly if this recent clip is anything to go by.

Speaking in 2016 (via the Liverpool Echo), Jurgen Klopp said: “I’ve told my players not to touch the ‘This Is Anfield’ sign until they win something”.

Since these words, he and a lot of the members of our current squad have won every trophy in the game but none since the arrival of our No.18 last month.

Whether this will be something we see from the forward in the future, will remain to be seen but it could be an interesting change in tact if the boss now allows everyone to touch the iconic sign.

You can watch Gakpo touch the ‘This is Anfield’ sign (from 6:25) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?