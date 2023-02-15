(Video) “Thank you” – Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans after publication of UEFA independent report

Following the terrible scenes outside of Paris for the Champions League final last season, publication of UEFA independent report has now been completed and Jurgen Klopp has had his say on the findings.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the 55-year-old had a message for the fans present that day: “Thank you. Staying calm in a situation where nobody really can stay calm, tear gas in your eyes, pressure from up front, from the side, from behind, being locked in between thousands of people and not pushing like crazy, staying calm, is a massive thing to do and an extremely difficult thing to do.

“And then getting out of it and getting blamed for that, it’s horrible. It’s really horrible”.

It really could have been an event marred with tragedy, had our supporters not reacted in such an understanding and responsible way – something which has become abundantly clear now.

Let’s hope that the repercussions for the malpractice on show in France, leads to supporters attending future UEFA events being safer and that nothing like this happens again.

You can watch the video of Klopp via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

