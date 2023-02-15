‘Sent scouts’ – Liverpool could try summer move for 21-year-old centre-back with almost 100 appearances for Sporting Lisbon

Liverpool’s struggles in the defensive department could lead them to invest some of their summer warchest on a new centre-half, with the Reds having reportedly sent scouts to keep an eye on Goncalo Inacio.

This update comes courtesy of Correio da Manha, as relayed on Twitter by Jacque Talbot, whilst the club contemplates a move at the end of the season for the 21-year-old who has already completed 96 outings for his current club (CaughtOffside).

Today Portuguese outlet @cmjornal report that Liverpool sent scouts to watch Sporting's Gonçalo Inácio at weekend and could make a move for him in the summer. https://t.co/rzhu129zjJ — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) February 15, 2023

Josko Gvardiol, who is also allegedly the subject of interest from the Anfield-based outfit, would tick a lot of boxes for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though RB Leipzig’s asking price will realistically be considered prohibitive in light of the financial might that will be required to sign Jude Bellingham.

Certainly, whilst FSG continues to hold the reins, fans shouldn’t be expecting the kind of absurd spending levels associated with the likes of Manchester City or Chelsea.

That being said, we’ve managed perfectly well under our current self-imposed restrictions in recent years and, hopefully, the club can soon install a new sporting director to replace Julian Ward ahead of the summer and ensure we have the appropriate tools in place to be making the best decisions possible in the market.

