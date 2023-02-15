Liverpool could exploit Lijnders transfer preference as scouts circle 23-year-old Benfica ace

Liverpool’s strong links to the Portuguese top-flight could prove fruitful once more as the club looks to bolster its midfield department this coming summer.

Jude Bellingham will be the Reds’ top target in that regard, though it would be far from surprising to see interest in a player like Florentino Luis, 23, explored given that scouts have already been sent to observe the holding midfielder.

“Florentino is the only player to have featured in all 33 matches for Benfica this season, and his skills as a defensive midfielder – he made more interceptions than any other player in the Champions League group stage and averages more defensive actions in the opposition half per 90 minutes than any player in Europe’s top six leagues – have already drawn attention from Premier League scouts, with Liverpool and Arsenal among those to have made checks,” Neil Jones reported for GOAL.

It was Pep Lijnders’ influence that played a part in getting deals for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez over the line (both originating from the Primeira Liga) – both of whom have helped transform a forward line that had become aged.

With the midfield three facing similar concerns – our accepted ‘best’ combination features Fabinho (29), Jordan Henderson (32) and Thiago Alcantara (31) – there’s a clear need to look at bringing in fresher legs.

The question, of course, is how we’ll look to set up the midfield in future in light of the rise of Stefan Bajcetic.

The youngster performed admirably in a double 6 with Fabinho (though Jurgen Klopp noted that the teenager was asked to play as an 8 at times in the Merseyside derby), which perhaps hints that another defensive midfielder will be secured in the summer.

We know that the manager is particularly keen on bringing in midfielders capable of playing both the 6 and 8 roles, so an ability to tick that box would make Luis an extremely attractive prospect this summer.

