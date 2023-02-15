(Video) Ex-Liverpool star responds to Man City’s alleged financial breaches in most hilarious way possible

Liverpool fans have joined forces with supporters from other affected clubs in questioning the status of trophies Manchester City have secured in recent years following the Premier League’s troubling findings.

An independent commission is set to further investigate allegations of financial irregularities, though it’s suspected that any punishment the Sky Blues receive won’t be retrospective and take away their silverware.

One ex-Red in Jose Enrique, who would stand to benefit from such a scenario playing out, however, took the time to participate in one of Paddy Power’s superb mickey-taking clips, jokingly declaring himself an English top-flight champion from our nearly campaign in 2013/14.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @paddypower: